Plymouth Selectman Endorses Moran for State Senate

PLYMOUTH – Plymouth selectmen John Mahoney has announced his endorsement of Susan Moran for State Senator.

Moran is running for the Plymouth Barnstable District.

“Susan Moran is the senator our district needs right now. She has built a broad coalition of support across the district, support which extends all the way up to the most respected legislators on Beacon Hill,” said Mahoney.

“During this unprecedented time, our district desperately needs an immediate presence on Beacon Hill, a person that other legislators will respect and work with from day one. It is the only way we will receive the help and resources needed to emerge from this crisis quickly.”

Moran currently serves on the Falmouth Board of Selectmen and is Falmouth’s Delegate to the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates.

The seat was previously held by Vinny deMacedo, who departed the senate in November 2019. Mahoney lost to Moran in the Democratic primary for the seat.

The special election to fill the seat is May 19.