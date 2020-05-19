Polar Cave Employee Receives Over $38,000 for College Fund

MASHPEE – More than $38,000 has been raised for the Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlor employee who quit her position nearly two weeks ago after she was allegedly harassed by frustrated customers.

The GoFundMe page, which was set up by the Mashpee store’s owner Mark Lawrence, had about 1,400 donations with all of the funds going to the 17-year old’s college fund.

In a post on the page, the employee said that she was incredibly grateful for the donations and sympathy that she has received from so many people.

“To see this overwhelming support trying to make sure that I haven’t lost faith in humanity has truly affected me in ways you’ll never know,” stated the employee.

“To everyone involved in this situation, from every fiber of my being I THANK YOU. You have radically changed my perspective on the nature of humanity and quite frankly you have made my endeavor for higher education seem so much less financially terrifying.”

Lawrence stated that when the ice cream parlor opened its doors to the public on Friday, May 8, the employee was met with “an unyielding verbal assault with some of the most vulgar and disgusting words hurled at her”.

It prompted the long-time employee to quit at the end of her shift.

Since then, Polar Cave has closed its doors for the time being and is taking orders over the phone and by appointment.

Lawrence said that he is thankful for the support from the community.

“I truly appreciate the support of my business and this employee, and can’t wait for things to get back to normal!”