Police Find Vehicle Believed Involved in Deadly Hit-And-Run

September 15, 2021

FALMOUTH (AP) – Police think they have found the vehicle that struck and killed an 81-year-old man walking on a Falmouth sidewalk last week.

Falmouth police said Tuesday they have also identified a person of interest who may have been operating the vehicle at the time of the crash. No additional details about the vehicle or the person were disclosed.

In a previous post, police said the victim was struck from behind by a speeding vehicle at about 11:30 p.m. Friday while walking on a sidewalk with three other people. The other pedestrians were not injured.

From The Associated Press

