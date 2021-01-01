Police Reform Bill Signed by Baker

HYANNIS – After two amendments that Governor Charlie Baker said would prevent a veto, the Massachusetts police reform bill has received his signature.

“This bill is the product of bipartisan cooperation and thanks to the Black and Latino Caucus’ leadership on the hugely important issue of law enforcement accountability, Massachusetts will have one of the best laws in the nation,” said Baker in a statement.

“Police officers have enormously difficult jobs and we are grateful they put their lives on the line every time they go to work. Thanks to final negotiations on this bill, police officers will have a system they can trust and our communities will be safer for it.”

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito said that the legislation’s mandatory certification process for police officers will bring Massachusetts in line with forty-six other states.

The first Governor-requested amendment of the revised bill scaled back a ban on law-enforcement use of facial-recognition technology.

The second amendment removed regulatory power over ‘use of force’ standards from a civilian-led commission.

The independent commission would be in charge of decertifying police officers who violate conduct standards, a system that has been instituted in 36 other states.

Legislators have been working on the police reform bill since the videotaped police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in early summer.