State Senate Presents Police Reform Bill

BOSTON – A bill has recently been unveiled by the Massachusetts State Senate that aims to introduce a wide range of policing reforms.

The “Reform, Shift + Build Act” features provisions including reallocating some funding from policing to community investments, banning racial profiling and excessive force from law enforcement officials, limiting qualified immunity, and decreasing police militarization.

The bill was presented in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests that have occurred locally and nationwide during the past number of months.

Supporters of the bill say that it increases police accountability and takes steps towards dismantling systemic racism, while also building community trust and preserving public safety.

Some believe that the bill offers changes that go too far, and other members of the legislature have called for more public hearings and deliberations on the floor before coming to any final decisions.