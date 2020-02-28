You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Police: Teen Faces Charges in Vandalism on Plymouth Rock

Police: Teen Faces Charges in Vandalism on Plymouth Rock

February 28, 2020

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A 17-year-old boy is responsible for spraying red paint all over Plymouth Rock and several other sites in the historic Massachusetts community.

Plymouth police said Thursday the teen faces 11 felony counts of vandalism and one misdemeanor count of trespassing.

The suspect’s name was not released because he is a juvenile, but police say he is a resident of the town, which this year is marking the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims’ arrival.

The rock symbolizes the spot where the Mayflower Pilgrims disembarked in December 1620.

The suspect was identified by detectives who reviewed hours of surveillance video from the area.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 