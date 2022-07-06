You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Poll: Many Won’t Rely on Virtual Options After COVID

July 6, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – A new poll shows that many Americans don’t expect to rely on the digital services that became commonplace during the pandemic after COVID-19 subsides.

That’s even as many think it’s a good thing if those options remain available in the future.

The poll comes from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll shows that close to half or more of U.S. adults say they are not likely to attend virtual activities, receive virtual health care, have groceries delivered or use curbside pickup after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

Still, close to half of adults also say it would be a good thing if virtual options continue.

By Hannah Fingerhut and R.J. Rico, Associated Press

