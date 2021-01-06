Poll Shows Mass. Residents Oppose MBTA Cuts

HYANNIS – According to a survey from the MassINC polling group, Massachusetts residents oppose cutbacks to public transportation.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has laid off workers and cut services due to budget shortfalls.

Some of the cuts have involved removing 20 bus routes entirely and reducing subway, commuter rail and ferry services, which most poll respondents were opposed to.

“There’s a false narrative that the whole state pays for the T but only a small number of people benefit from it. The whole state benefits from the economic engine of our transit system. And it was very clear that the people of Massachusetts understood that when they opposed these service cuts,” said Stacy Thompson, with Livable Streets Alliance, in a statement.

She said that the MBTA will be an essential part of the state’s economic recovery from the pandemic, though has historically been under-invested in by the state, instead relying on train fares for revenue.