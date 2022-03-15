Pond and Lake Atlas Outlines Challenges Facing Water Quality on Cape

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission’s recently updated Ponds and Lakes Atlas says that the region still has plenty of challenges ahead to protecting its freshwater resources.

The comprehensive atlas outlines some of the ways the Cape struggles with water quality, some of the main obstacles and some targets ahead for improving waters.

Among the challenges facing local water sources are traditional Title 5 septic systems that remove comparatively low nutrient amounts, polluted stormwater runoff and some invasive species such as aquatic plants like hydrilla.

The atlas also makes reference to the Association to Preserve Cape Cod’s annual water report which previously highlighted the region’s poor water quality.

The document builds off the Commission’s 2018 Regional Policy Plan which called for an update and expanded understanding of freshwater resource data in light of declining pond and lake quality.

Previous efforts including the Cape Cod Area Wide Water Quality Management Plan (208 Plan) from 2015 highlighted the interconnected nature of freshwater resources with the rest of the ecosystem, including their nitrogen filtering capacity and connections to groundwater, the aquifer and coastal embayments.

“The updated Pond and Lake Atlas sets the state for the much-needed Freshwater Initiative.” said Cape Cod Commission Executive Director Kristy Senatori in a statement.

“Building on lessons learned through the process to update the 208 Plan, we must now apply the Cape Cod model of data-driven and collaborative planning to our evaluation of ponds and lakes.”

The Freshwater Initiative is an upcoming plan by the Commission that will outline a path forward on improving pond water quality across the region. The atlas will provide data for this future initiative, according to Commission officials.

The Cape Cod Pond and Lake Atlas can be found online here.