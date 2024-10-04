You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Port Strike Has Been Suspended

October 4, 2024

DETROIT (AP) — The union representing 45,000 striking U.S. dockworkers at East and Gulf coast ports has reached a deal to suspend a three-day strike until January 15th to provide time to negotiate a new contract.

The International Longshoremen’s Association is to resume working immediately.

The temporary end to the strike came after the union and the U.S. Maritime Alliance, which represents ports and shipping companies, reached a tentative agreement on wages. That’s according to a joint statement from the union and ports.

A person briefed on the agreement said the ports sweetened their wage offer from about 50% over six years to 62%. The person didn’t want to be identified because the agreement is tentative.

By TOM KRISHER, The Associated Press

