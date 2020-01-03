Chatham Considering Shellfish Grow-Out Area

CHATHAM – A proposal to use parts of the Nantucket Sound off South Chatham as a shellfish grow-out area has gained some tentative interest among locals.

Chatham Shellfish Company co-owner Stephen Wright spoke to the waterways advisory committee recently and said the company is looking to establish an experimental grow-out area in a location that permits fish weirs.

“We hope to be able to experiment in an area on Nantucket Sound to test the feasibility of a shellfish aquaculture site there,” said Wright.

“For the consideration of our project we would possibly need an exemption from the prohibition on shellfish aquaculture licenses in town.”

According to Wright, Chatham Shellfish Company would continue growing seed oysters in Oyster Pond and the Oyster River.

But when the oysters reach two inches in size, they would be relocated to an offshore site where they would continue to grow until they reach market size.

The shellfish would be kept in submerged cages or in stacks of trays suspended by buoys.

The area would also be marked with buoys designed to alert boaters.

The site being considered is a body of water off Forest Beach where the town and state have previously permitted fish weirs.

A study of Geographic Information Systems data shows that the site is not currently home to beneficial shellfish or eelgrass species other than quahogs.

Though there are currently no traps being used at that location, the town of Chatham’s shellfish regulations prohibit all aquaculture except for Chatham Shellfish Company’s operations at Oyster Pond and the Oyster River, which have been active since 1976.

Wright spoke about similar operations in place in Martha’s Vineyard and Buzzards Bay and stated that his company could possibly create 20 jobs both water and land based.

The waterways committee agreed that it would be difficult to get this proposal beyond local committees and Chatham Natural Resources Director Robert Duncanson said the proposal would require state and federal approvals.

Duncanson also added that if Chatham allows Wrights aquaculture proposal, the town would have to allow proposal from other companies seeking to conduct similar operations.

Committee member David Oppenheim however encouraged further investigation of Chatham Shellfish Company’s idea, as his family owns an interest in the Aquaculture Research Corporation hatchery in Dennis.

The committee agreed on a 5-0 vote to encourage the Chatham Shellfish Company to proceed with the initial steps toward implementing the project.