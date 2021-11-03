Orleans Voters Approve Beach Parking Plan

ORLEANS – The preliminary results are in for the Orleans Special Town Election on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Voters nominated Michael Allen Herman to the Select Board.

Voters approved Question One to fund the replacement of a gas flare in the Landfill Gas Replacement Project.

Voters said yes to Question 2 approving funds to pay for a new 216-space Nauset Beach Parking Lot as part of the Nauset Beach Retreat Plan.

Voters also supported Question 3, an emergency article to dredge Rock Harbor.

Voters approved Question Four which funds universal pre-k for children three and four years of age through $495,000 in real estate and personal property taxes.

Voting took place at the Orleans Senior Center, with polls opening at 9 am and closing at 7 pm.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter