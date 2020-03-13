You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / President Trump Declares Virus Pandemic a National Emergency

President Trump Declares Virus Pandemic a National Emergency

March 13, 2020

Official portrait of President Donald J. Trump, Friday, October 6, 2017. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has announced that he is declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency.

He spoke to the American people from the Rose Garden as Washington struggles with providing Americans with relief and officials race to slow the spread of outbreak.

Trump also waived interest on federally held student loans and moved to prop up energy markets, by directing the Department of Energy to buy oil to fill the strategic petroleum reserve “’right up to the top.”

Negotiations continue between the White House and Congress on an aid package, but Trump said they have yet to agree.

House Democrats are preparing to vote on their own measure Friday.

