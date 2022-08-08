D-Y Middle School Building Project Progressing

YARMOUTH – Progress continues to be made on the construction of the new Dennis-Yarmouth Intermediate Middle School in Yarmouth.

Chad Crittenden, Managing Director at PMA Consultants, the company managing the building project, said that interiors like cabinets and countertops are being installed.

He added that interior glass in the academic wings is also being put in and that ceiling tiles have been placed throughout most of the building.

Other recent milestones included permanent power getting online, the kitchen hood being installed, and the student locker basins getting installed.

Crittenden showed photos of the athletic fields during a recent meeting and reported that the fields will be ready for turf coverage and lighting poles when they arrive in September.

For next steps, Crittenden said crews will continue to work on bathroom flooring, drywalling, and the lower athletic fields. He also said there will be a lot of paving work in the next few weeks.

After the update, Crittenden asked the Mattacheese School Building Committee to authorize roughly $81,000 for the keying system so that the new school’s system will match the other district buildings.

The discretionary change was approved by the committee. The district’s Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations David Flynn said he felt it was important to keep the system consistent with the other school buildings in the area.

The next meeting will be held on Thursday, September 1 at 4:30pm.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter