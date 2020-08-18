You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Project Forward Program at 4C’s Extends Fall Application Deadline

Project Forward Program at 4C’s Extends Fall Application Deadline

August 18, 2020

WEST BARNSTABLE – The Project Forward Program at Cape Cod Community College, which provides students with disabilities the opportunity to gain and maintain vocational skills, is extending their application deadline for the Fall 2020 academic year to September 14 and delaying the start of classes until September 21, 2020.

“We realize the difficult position families are in when deciding if students are going back to school,” said Dr. Heather Bish, Director of Project Forward.

“We want to ensure that anyone interested in participating in the program this Fall has the opportunity to do so. By pushing our start back a bit, we’re hoping that our families will have more time to learn about Project Forward, what we’re doing to keep our programming safe through remote instruction and job training, and how it can benefit them.”

Project Forward is also hosting two virtual information sessions for the Fall.

Interested families can attend virtually on Thursday, September 3 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. or on Tuesday, September 8 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Project Forward’s curriculum promotes training, independent living skills, social development and creative growth.

For more information about Project Forward and to register for one of their virtual information sessions, email Stacia Bradley, Senior Staff Assistant for Project Forward, at sbradley@capecod.edu.

About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


