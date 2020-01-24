Plymouth Officials Propose Bylaw To Regulate Trucks at Pilgrim Plant

PLYMOUTH – Plymouth selectmen have unanimously supported a proposed bylaw that would regulate truck traffic while the Pilgrim Power Station is demolished.

Plymouth’s Director of Planning and Development Lee Hartman divided the concerns into two categories onsite and offsite.

“On site deals with noise, vibrations, and smoke as it might impact neighbors, and then the bigger part of this is looking at the town roads,” said Hartman

The town doesn’t have any authority over the federal project, but hopes to issue permits for contractors demolishing buildings that exceed 180,000 square feet.

The town would look at the size of vehicles, the weight of the trucks, where they are hauling and the haul routes.

The conditions of the roads would also be considered when evaluating the permits.

The town cannot regulate nuclear or radioactive material because those items fall under the federal government’s jurisdiction.

“I would note that if you look at this bylaw, nowhere in the bylaw do you see the words nuclear or radioactive. Those are all regulated by the federal government, something that we really can’t regulate in a bylaw like this, but we can regulate how this material is transported around Plymouth,” said Hartman.

The Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station shut down last year and is being decommissioned by Holtec Decommissioning International.

“Give us at least one tool that can have some say for the residents of Plymouth over the decommissioning of the power plant,” said Hartman.