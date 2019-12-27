Proposed Housing Complex Faces Opposition from Falmouth Residents

FALMOUTH – A proposed condominium project on Crooked Meadows Road in Falmouth is continuing to face opposition from resident in the area.

The Chapter 40B project would create 12 dwelling units on the 1.91 acres of property at about 1,150 square feet per unit.

Each unit would include three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms with three being sold as affordable housing units and the other nine selling as market value units.

At a recent meeting of the appeals board, locals in the area voiced their concerns with the project which include an increase in noise and traffic.

One said resident, Dianne M. Wells said she is not opposed to the project but feels it is too large for the neighborhood.

“Our neighborhood is quiet, it’s tight-knit, and we care about one another but the way this project is kind of being forced down our throats in a very tight area, that’s the problem,” Wells said at the meeting.

“What my concern is, it’s too much in to small of an area and during the summer Crooked Meadow Road is a cut-throat and with all these extra units and activity I’m really concerned.”

Engineer for the developer of the project, Michael Borselli, presented revised plans for the structure at the hearing, however community members still had issues with the proposal.

Timothy R. Smith, who lives behind Crooked Meadow Road on Deer Pond Road, echoed Wells sentiment that the structure is too large.

While Smith appreciated that representatives of the project reached out to the neighbors, he suggested that the zoning board of appeals assess possible encroachment and review the property lines.

Other residents, such as Dan E. Hallinan, and Jeffrey N. Felty also stated that the proposed structure is too large for the area and that it will increase traffic, which Felty says is already a problem in that area.

One suggestion thrown around was cutting down the size of some of the units from three-bedrooms to two.

Borselli said that they considered cutting the bedrooms down from three to two but that doing so would not make a major difference in size of the structure.

Another suggestion came from appeals board member Robert Dugan, who proposed eliminating the guest parking spaces to try and prevent increased traffic flow.

Borselli replied by saying that a traffic study would determine what kind of impact the project would have on traffic and that one has not yet been completed.

MassHousing approved the project, stating that the density of the 12 homes is roughly 6.3 units per buildable acre, which is acceptable given the proposed housing type.

Despite the complaints raised by locals, Borselli said he believes the project will be approved as is as the state has already issued an approval letter.