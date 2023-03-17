Province Lands Bike Trail to Add New Paths

WELLFLEET – The Cape Cod National Seashore has announced work on two new bicycle path spurs in the Province Lands area that will begin on March 20.

Improved bike path connections between the park and Provincetown, which sees high visitor-use in the peak summer season, is the goal of the project.

The first spur to be worked on will be located between the entrance to the Beech Forest parking area and the Provincetown Transfer Station.

The second spur will begin work later in the month, with most of the project taking place after Labor Day.

That spur will parallel the end of Route 6 where the divided lanes come together and turn right into the Herring Cove North parking area via Province Lands Road for a quarter of a mile.

Both paths will be widening to a standard 10-foot width for a multi-use trail, including centerline striping, improved drainage in low areas to eliminate water pooling, and replacing or upgrading existing directional and safety signage.