Provincetown And Truro Water Flushing Starting March 31st

March 28, 2025

PROVINCETOWN – The Provincetown Water Department has scheduled the spring water main-flushing program for the towns of Provincetown and Truro to begin next Monday.

The project is expected to continue through April 25th.

The purpose is to minimize build-up of minerals and other sediments that can affect water quality, plus verify the operation of valves and fire hydrants.

There will be varying degrees of discolored water, and a reduction in water pressure. Usage restrictions are suggested to avoid staining of laundry and other potential negative impacts.

The Water Department will have a daily schedule and list of streets being flushed each day. More details can be found at Provincetown-ma.gov

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


