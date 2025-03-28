Provincetown And Truro Water Flushing Starting March 31st

PROVINCETOWN – The Provincetown Water Department has scheduled the spring water main-flushing program for the towns of Provincetown and Truro to begin next Monday.

The project is expected to continue through April 25th.

The purpose is to minimize build-up of minerals and other sediments that can affect water quality, plus verify the operation of valves and fire hydrants.

There will be varying degrees of discolored water, and a reduction in water pressure. Usage restrictions are suggested to avoid staining of laundry and other potential negative impacts.

The Water Department will have a daily schedule and list of streets being flushed each day. More details can be found at Provincetown-ma.gov.