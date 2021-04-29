Provincetown Residents to Decide Several Spending Articles at Town Meeting

PROVINCETOWN – The Town of Provincetown is hosting its Special and Annual Town Meetings this Saturday.

On May 1, residents of the town are invited to attend Town Meeting outside at the St. Peter the Apostle Church parking lot at 11 Prince Street.

In the event of rain, the meetings will be postponed to Saturday, May 8.

The open air venue was decided due to COVID-related public safety concerns as the pandemic continues.

Residents are asked to park their vehicles in the Grace Hall Parking Lot and check-in in-person on Mozart Avenue.

Masks or face coverings must be worn at all times and attendees are asked to maintain 6 feet of distance from others, except for members of their own household.

Registered voters will consider such articles as the town’s proposed $30,722,126 FY2022 Operating Budget, the $331,360 to fund the town’s tuition and capital assessments for Cape Cod Regional Technical High School, and changes to the town’s method of betterment assessment for public service projects such as Affordable Housing Projects.

Voters will also consider articles related to the FY22 Capital Improvements Plan, which includes $30,000 for coastal resilience planning, $25,000 for continued Department of Environmental Protection mitigation efforts on airport projects, and several projects to improve the pier.

The full town warrant can be accessed here.

The Annual Town Meeting will be called to order at 6 pm.