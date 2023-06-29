You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Provincetown Begins Full-Time Fire Department Transition

Provincetown Begins Full-Time Fire Department Transition

June 29, 2023

PROVINCETOWN – Eight new employees have officially been added to the Provincetown Fire Department, beginning the town’s transition to maintaining a full-time Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department.

Funding measures regarding the department were approved by voters at town meeting and during the town election earlier this year. The new employees were sworn in on Tuesday.

Under the plan, Provincetown will maintain their contract with the Lower Cape Ambulance Association for the next three years while fire and EMS services are offered by the new staff additions alongside volunteer firefighters.

