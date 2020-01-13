Provincetown Commons Receives $50,000 from Mass Development Program

PROVINCETOWN – The Baker-Polito Administration has announced a $1.9 Million in funds for the Collaborative Workspace Program, which will go towards helping 31 local businesses in 22 communities around the Commonwealth to build new work spaces or expand existing ones.

Provincetown Commons received $50,000 in grants from the program for planning and construction costs.

The organization serves as an educational and community center dedicated to creating a co-working space for artists, entrepreneurs, and star-up businesses.

Provincetown Commons intends to use the funds to finish the build-out of unfinished work space expansions, which includes phone booths, exterior doors, and materials for sound reduction.

This is the fourth round of program grants, the first three of which provided a combined $5 million to collaborative work space development.

Organizations who wanted to be a part of the program could apply for either seed grants which go towards planning and feasibility studies of work spaces, or fit-out grants which are used for the development and expansion of existing spaces.