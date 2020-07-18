Provincetown to Offer Free COVID-19 Testing

PROVINCETOWN – The Town of Provincetown has partnered with Outer Cape Health Services and the Provincetown business community to sponsor free COVID-19 testing for hospitality and retail employees.

Testing will take place on Wednesday, July 22 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at the Provincetown OCHS facility.

“Outer Cape Health Services is working to ensure that our Provincetown hospitality work force stays safe in the time of COVID-19, which poses a continuing threat to the health and well-being of the community,” said CEO Pat Nadle.

“We are honored to partner with the Town of Provincetown and the Provincetown Business Community to keep the spread of the coronavirus in check during the heightened summer season, while also helping the town stay open for business. As a nonprofit community health center, we thank our partners in underwriting this additional free testing opportunity.”

In order to engage as many businesses as possible, the town reached out to licensed businesses and the Provincetown Business Guild and Provincetown Chamber of Commerce sent registration information to their members.

The goal is to test asymptomatic Provincetown hospitality and retail workers in the aftermath of early July activities, in order to be proactive in protecting the well-being of the town.

The cost of testing will be split between the town and business owners.

“We salute this initiative spearheaded by the Town of Provincetown and Outer Cape Health Services to make more testing available to our front-line workers who interact with the general public on a daily basis,” said Radu Luca, Executive Director of the Provincetown Chamber of Commerce.

“Only by testing, and testing regularly, can we ensure that our employees and places of business are safe for our community and guests alike.”