Provincetown Compact Dune Shack Residency Applications Open

PROVINCETOWN – Dune shack residency applications for 2020 are now being accepted by the Provincetown Community Compact.

Specifically, they are for C-Scape and Fowler Dune Shacks in the Cape Cod National Seashore.

Community residencies open to all, as well as residencies for two writers, are selected by lottery, while residencies for three visual artists are chosen by a jury. Residencies are available from April through November.

Applications close on January 15, and the residencies will be announced in March.

For more information, visit www.thecompact.org.