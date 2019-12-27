You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Provincetown Compact Dune Shack Residency Applications Open

Provincetown Compact Dune Shack Residency Applications Open

December 27, 2019

 

3 of the Dune Shacks of the Peaked Hill Bars Historic District

PROVINCETOWN – Dune shack residency applications for 2020 are now being accepted by the Provincetown Community Compact.

Specifically, they are for C-Scape and Fowler Dune Shacks in the Cape Cod National Seashore.

Community residencies open to all, as well as residencies for two writers, are selected by lottery, while residencies for three visual artists are chosen by a jury. Residencies are available from April through November.

Applications close on January 15, and the residencies will be announced in March.

For more information, visit www.thecompact.org.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 