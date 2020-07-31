Second Retail Marijuana Store Proposed for Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown could have another retail marijuana shop open its doors to the public.

Bwell has applied to sell recreational marijuana along Commercial Street across from the post office, and the town’s licensing board has provided its support.

If the state’s Cannabis Control Commission approves of the final plan, Bwell would not only follow Curaleaf as the second adult-use retail cannabis location in Provincetown, but on the Cape as a whole.

Robin Reid, an attorney representing Bwell, said in a recent meeting with the board that owner Karen Nash will be a “good neighbor” as a year-round operator.

“The jobs and revenues generated by this dispensary will stay in Provincetown,” Reid said.

He detailed many efforts by Nash and Bwell to ensure that marijuana supplies will be secured and that the store will be properly monitored at all times.

“Even if someone should be able to get into the premises, which we would suggest is going to be extremely difficult, all of the marijuana is in a vault,” she said.

Reid also added that the shop will follow other local and state protocols.

Bwell could open by the end of the summer, if the state gives approval by then. The store would be slated to operate seven days a week in seasonal months, and four days a week during the off-season.