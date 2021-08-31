Provincetown Downgrades Mask Mandate to Advisory

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown’s indoor mask mandate will be rescinded and replaced with a mask advisory in light of positive downward trends in COVID-19 public health data in the town.

“My decision was made in consultation with public health experts at the local, county and state level. Going forward, the town will continue to monitor the data, consult public health experts, and adjust policies as needed,” said Town Manager Alex Morse in a statement.

According to Morse, the number of active cases in the town has been under 10 for almost three weeks, declining to three cases among Provincetown residents as of Tuesday.

Since July 1, there have been a total of 281 cases among residents, 278 of which have fully recovered from their infection.

The 14-day positivity rate reported weekly by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health puts the town’s current positivity rate at 2.76 percent, down from its 15.1 percent peak on July 15.

“Our public health advisory, while not a mandate, is a recommendation from public health officials that masking continue in indoor spaces when not eating or drinking. Many people will continue to wear a mask, and we ask that those choosing not to wear a mask respect the decision of others to wear one,” said Morse.

“And we also ask those that continue to wear a mask respect the decision of those who decide not to wear one.”

Morse added that local businesses may continue to have an indoor mask requirement independent of the town, which the town has offered the assistance of the compliance officer in enforcing.

The Fallon mobile testing van will continue to offer testing services through Monday, September 6, though testing will also continue after Labor Day at Outer Cape Health Services.

Town officials said that vaccinations and booster shots remain the most powerful form of protection against the virus.