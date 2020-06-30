Provincetown Film Festival Presents Drive-In and Virtual Experience

PROVINCETOWN – The Provincetown International Film Festival has announced “Provincetown Reimagined,” a drive-in and virtual screening event presented by WarnerMedia.

The event will feature two nights of film screenings at the Wellfleet Drive-In including Mischa Richter’s documentary “I Am a Town” and Sundance 2020 Dramatic Award nominee “Save Yourselves!”

John Waters will host a special night as well with film titles that will be announced at a later date.

Independent Spirit Award winner Mya Taylor (“Tangerine”) will also be honored with the Festival’s Next Wave Award.

Her latest feature, “Stage Mother”, will be included in the festival’s lineup.

Virtual screenings will also be featured which will continue to support emerging artists from underrepresented communities, according to organizers.

“Given the challenges that face all film festivals this year, we’re thrilled to present a film festival in 2020,” said PIFF Artistic Director Lisa Viola in a statement.

“Utilizing our festival’s unique assets of a drive-in theater, the incomparable John Waters, strong filmmaker and industry support, and this special community, we’ll mount a special event with programming that both entertains and brings us together through themes of diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

The full PIFF lineup will be released on July 7.

Provincetown Reimagined will run from July 16 to 19.