Provincetown Health Officials Providing Information on COVID-19 Test’s

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown health officials are letting residents know about the different types of COVID-19 tests that are available.

“There is a great deal of interest in the type of COVID-19 testing that is currently available to the public, especially for those who have no symptoms, but may have been exposed to the coronavirus through work or social contact,” said Provincetown Health Director Morgan Clark and Board of Health Vice Chair, Dr. Susan Troyan in a statement.

“If people have any symptoms of COVID-19, they can go to their medical provider, get tested, and insurance will cover the test. For those who are pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic and have a higher risk of exposure due to their job, it’s very understandable that they would want to get a test that is reliable with a reasonably short turnaround to get their test results.”

Health officials provided information on three kinds of tests, RT-PCR test, antigen test, and antibody test.

The RT-PCR test tests directly for the virus by using technology called polymerase chain reaction.

The molecular test looks for COVID-19 viral RNA.

The PCR technology greatly amplifies the viral genetic material to allow for detection when smaller amounts of virus are present.

That material is detectable when a person is currently infected.

Because the technology amplifies the virus genome to improve detection – it is seen as the earliest way to detect the presence of COVID-19.

The test can use samples from the nose, airways, throat, and mouth.

According to officials, there is currently one drawback of the PCR test. The chemical compounds that are used for the test are in short supply, which has caused delays of seven days or longer for test results.

The antigen test tests directly for the COVID-19 virus by looking for proteins that are part of the virus, known as the antigens.

The sample is also taken from the respiratory area – the nose, throat, and mouth.

This test cannot amplify the sample as in PCR testing, but a reliable diagnosis comes when more antigen, a larger virus load, is in the sample.

This circumstance commonly occurs once someone becomes symptomatic.

Information on when this might occur in asymptomatic people is lacking.

Antigen tests are usually used for symptomatic patients during the first five days of presenting symptoms.

Health officials said that due to the amount of viral load needed to determine a positive result, if a person receives a negative antigen test, they might not be clear of COVID-19.

In addition, if someone has a positive test result, it is recommended that they follow up with a PCR test.

The antibody test tests indirectly for COVID-19 by looking for antibodies to the coronavirus in a person’s blood.

The blood sample may be taken by finger-stick or blood draw.

A person’s body produces antibodies in response to an infectious agent such as a virus.

Officials noted that these antibodies generally arise four days to more than a week after initial symptoms, so the reliability of this test is greater the longer it has been since a person was exposed to COVID-19.

This test will indicate if someone has had the virus at some point but cannot tell the difference between currently having the virus or having had it in the past.

It is not recommended as an early detection test as the reliability increases 7 days to 10 days after the start of symptoms.

If an asymptomatic person tests positive for antibodies, then a PCR test is recommended to see if they currently have COVID.

The CareWell facility in Dennis has handled testing for many asymptomatic members in the Provincetown community not related to contact tracing.

CareWell offers asymptomatic antigen tests for $160 with results available in 15 minutes at the CareWell office, asymptomatic PCR tests for $160 with results available in 10 to 14 days from CareWell’s commercial laboratory partner, and antibody tests for $50 with results available in 48 hours from CareWell’s commercial laboratory partner.

“When it comes to choosing the most reliable test to check your health status, we feel it’s important for people to know where the Massachusetts Department of Public Health stands on testing,” continued Clark and Troyan.

“The DPH prefers the molecular PCR test over antigen testing.”

In addition, when it comes to the state travel order, DPH requires that if someone requests an exemption by offering a negative test, it must be a negative molecular PCR test.

If someone chooses an antigen test, they must then confirm the negative antigen result with a negative result from a molecular PCR test.

Those seeking to completely avoid quarantine must produce a negative molecular PCR test on a sample obtained 72 hours or less prior to arrival in Massachusetts.