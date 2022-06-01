Provincetown Library Restorations Begin Wednesday

PROVINCETOWN – Restoration of the Provincetown Public Library will begin Wednesday, June 1.

The Department of Public Works noted that crews will be renovating the building’s exterior while also putting on new paint.

The library has not been painted in over a decade, and the town said that the paint will be accurate to the building’s history.

Work is expected to be finished by Independence Day. Until then, parking along Center Street next to the building will be impacted; there will be no access to some one-hour spots for the library.

More information and updates can be found on the Provincetown DPW’s Facebook page.