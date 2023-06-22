You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Provincetown Portuguese Festival Begins Friday

Provincetown Portuguese Festival Begins Friday

June 22, 2023

PROVINCETOWN – The Provincetown Portuguese Festival will begin Friday, June 23.

Visitors are welcomed to celebrate Portuguese culture through the entire weekend. The Fishermen’s Mass will be held on Sunday, June 25 at St. Peter the Apostle Church along Prince Street. From there, a procession to MacMillan Pier will lead into the 76th annual Blessing of the Fleet.

While there is no parade scheduled this year, the festival will include live music, additional performances, food and drinks, and more during all three days.

To learn more, visit the Provincetown Portuguese Festival’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 