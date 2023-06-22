Provincetown Portuguese Festival Begins Friday

PROVINCETOWN – The Provincetown Portuguese Festival will begin Friday, June 23.

Visitors are welcomed to celebrate Portuguese culture through the entire weekend. The Fishermen’s Mass will be held on Sunday, June 25 at St. Peter the Apostle Church along Prince Street. From there, a procession to MacMillan Pier will lead into the 76th annual Blessing of the Fleet.

While there is no parade scheduled this year, the festival will include live music, additional performances, food and drinks, and more during all three days.

