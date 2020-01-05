Provincetown Preparing for 400th Anniversary Celebration

PROVINCETOWN – This year marks the 400th anniversary of the 1620 voyage of the Mayflower Pilgrims and Provincetown is planning a number of celebrations to commemorate it.

Provincetown 400 is the group that is organizing the events throughout the year to coincide with the anniversary.

The Provincetown Port will be visited by the Mayflower II with a tentative arrival date set for Monday, September 7th 2020 and departure on Monday, September 14th 2020.

“We worked very hard with Plymouth Plantation and the General Society of Mayflower Decedents to ensure that we can have our signature event in September of 2020 when will bring Mayflower II for our weeklong event celebration and commemoration,” said Executive Director of Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum David Weidner.

“It is a commemorative activity of 400 years and we are indeed pretty happy of having that in our harbor.”

During the visit, Mayflower II will be part of the daily historical reenactments of the signing of the Mayflower Compact in Provincetown Harbor in 1620.

These historical reenactments will enable the public to witness the history that happened in P-Town waters centuries ago.

A Mayflower II Gala will be held during the ships tenure on Provincetown at the Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum.

The Gala will commemorate the signing of the Mayflower Compact and feature food, spirits, and more historical reenactments.

Also being held at the Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum will be the General Society of Mayflower Descendants Memorial, Program, Luncheon, and Reenactments.

“To have the Mayflower II be able to participate in the event has been a dream come true,” said Executive Director of the General Society of the Mayflower Descendants Susan Belekewicz.

“It’s going to be such a special event for the Descendants.”

Founded in 1897, the General Society of Mayflower Descendants currently counts 30,000 members.

The culminating event to the Mayflower II’s visit will be the Sunrise Toast and Bon Voyage to the ship at the Provincetown Harbor Pier.

All event dates may vary based on the circumstances of weather, tide, or any other reason that might reasonably interfere with safe transport of the vessel.

This year, to celebrate the 400 year anniversary, the lighting of the Pilgrim Monument will be held on November 11th which is the day that the Pilgrims landed on Provincetown in 1620.

Traditionally the Pilgrim Monument is lit the day before Thanksgiving.

For further information on Provincetown 400, visit Provincetown400.com.