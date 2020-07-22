Provincetown Provides Free COVID-19 Testing for Employees

PROVINCETOWN – Free COVID-19 testing for hospitality and retail workers in Provincetown takes place Wednesday for those who preregistered.

The testing is sponsored by the Town of Provincetown, Outer Cape Health Services and the Provincetown Business Community.

According to town officials, the goal of the testing is to test asymptomatic hospitality and retail workers in the aftermath of early July activities, in order to be proactive in protecting the well-being of the town.

“We did have a big influx of visitors around the Fourth of July and it just made sense that we maybe take a little more of a deep dive into ‘Where are we actually?’ right now. We decided that we would focus on the people who are working in jobs where they’re coming into the most contact with visitors,” said Provincetown Board of Health Chair Steve Katsurinis.

Katsurinis said that while he hopes the results show a low number of cases in the town, he wants to know the exact amount even if the number is high so the town can adequately respond to a spread of the virus effectively.

Health Director Morgan Clark said the testing event will provide data on any possible cases the health department is unaware of.

Clark also said that asymptomatic testing is rarely done, save for special cases.

“The state did it for those two days after the mass protests, but usually testing is reserved for symptomatic folks or close contacts of cases. This is our chance to work together to test some asymptomatic folks and get an idea of what it’s looking like in the community,” said Clark.

Clark said that as populations continue to move on and off Cape Cod, it will be important to stay ahead of the virus.

Costs of the testing will be split between the town and local business owners.

“The commitment of the business owners to their employees and the commitment of the town to the employees I think is our secret sauce. It makes things here really work well and makes it a great place to live and work,” said Katsurinis.

“There was no question from them that this was important to do and if that this was the cost then they could bear half of it.”

The testing will take place Wednesday, July 22 from 1 pm to 6 pm at the Provincetown OCHS facility.