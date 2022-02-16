Provincetown Relaxes Mask and Vaccine Mandates

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown officials have relaxed their mask and vaccination mandates in light of declining COVID-19 cases regionwide.

Town Manager Alex Morse said that the indoor mask mandate has shifted to an advisory and the vaccine requirement for certain indoor spaces has again become voluntary.

Alongside the steady decline in cases recently, Morse cited the increase in testing availability as further reason to rescind the mandates.

“Following high demand and scarce availability for at-home rapid tests and limited access to clinical PCR testing through the holiday season and start of the omicron surge, we have scaled up on both fronts considerably since the beginning of January,” said Morse in a statement.

At-home tests continue to be offered by the town’s Health Department at Town Hall during business hours, with one kit per individual, two kits per household, or three kits per business. Each kit contains two tests, for a total of two per individual and six per business.

A weekly COVID-19 PCR Stop the Spread site run by the state also remains available at the Town Hall Auditorium on Thursdays from 10 am to 2 pm through March. No appointments are required.

Face coverings are still required for select circumstances, said Morse.

“Masks remain mandatory for all individuals on public and private transportation systems (including rideshares, livery, taxi, ferries, MBTA, Commuter Rail and transportation stations), in healthcare facilities and in other settings hosting vulnerable populations, such as congregate care settings.”

Local businesses may also instate their own mask requirement independent of the town. The police will be available to support individual businesses in situations where individuals fail to comply with a business’s policy, according to Morse.