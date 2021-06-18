Provincetown Seeking Input on East End Park Design

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown officials are seeking input on the design plan for the East End Waterfront Park.

Community planning on the project is set to begin on June 24, with the goal of providing an environmentally-friendly and safe site to the community.

Input will be taken into account while drafting the master plan for the park, according to the town.

On June 24, those interested in having their opinions heard can attend an open house at the park from 3 to 5 p.m., which will be followed by a community discussion on the matter from 6 to 8 p.m.

Other opportunities for public comment will also be made available over the next few months.

More information on the East End Waterfront Park project can be found on the town’s website by clicking here.