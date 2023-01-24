You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Provincetown Seeks Public Input on Complete Streets Plan

Provincetown Seeks Public Input on Complete Streets Plan

January 24, 2023

CCB MEDIA PHOTO
Provincetown Town Hall

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown is seeking community feedback on a plan to make the town more accessible to all forms of transportation.

The town is asking residents to give input on the areas of main concern in the town where they’ve observed infrastructure problems or safety issues. 

The request is part of a Complete Streets Prioritization Plan aiming to make Provincetown safer for pedestrians, cyclists, drivers, and those utilizing transit by focusing on traffic flow and eliminating potential conflicts. 

The town has hired a consulting firm to help develop the plan with MassDOT funding. 

Comments can be submitted using an online mapping tool until February 15. 

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


