Provincetown to Ring In 2023 with Fireworks

December 20, 2022

PROVINCETOWN – A fireworks display over MacMillan Pier in Provincetown will kick off 2023.

The annual fireworks show will be held on December 31 at 5:30 p.m., weather permitting. Residents are invited to take in the views, with the town recommending spots on the beach by the pier to ring in the new year.

Free parking at all of the town’s municipal lots will be offered, while the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority will also be providing free services on its fixed routes.

A parking ban along Commercial Street between Johnson Street and Court Street will be in effect from 2 a.m. on December 29 through 2 a.m. on January 2.

In the event of bad conditions, the fireworks display will be rescheduled to New Year’s Day.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


