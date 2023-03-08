You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Provincetown Town Meeting Warrant Available

Provincetown Town Meeting Warrant Available

March 8, 2023

PROVINCETOWN – The Provincetown town meeting warrant is now available for residents.

Fiscal year budgeting matters, capital improvements, and housing plans are all included in the warrant for the meeting, which is being held at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 3 at Town Hall.

An informational forum to outline all of the measures up for consideration in Provincetown will be held at Town Hall from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22.

The final day to register to vote in Provincetown is March 14. The full warrant can be found by clicking here.

