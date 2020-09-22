You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Provincetown Voters Approve Number of Articles on Town Meeting Warrant

Provincetown Voters Approve Number of Articles on Town Meeting Warrant

September 22, 2020

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown voters gathered outside St. Peter’s Church to vote on a 30-article warrant at Town Meeting on Monday.

Residents approved a $27.8 million budget, nearly $600,000 to put towards a town-owned market rate apartment complex and more than $12,000 to hire a consultant to advise the town on indigenous peoples.

The town also become the most recent on the Cape to ban single-use plastic water bottles.

Wellfleet, Brewster and Falmouth recently passed bans at their town meetings.

It calls for banning the sale of unflavored, non-carbonated drinking water in single-use plastic bottles that are less than one gallon.  

The petition article, which was sponsored by Sustainable Practices, begins in September 2021.

Town Meeting voters also approved an article prohibiting hunting with a bow and arrow or gun on town owned land and conservation properties.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 