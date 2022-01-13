You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Provincetown’s St. Mary Church Offering Free Saturday Lunches

January 13, 2022

PROVINCETOWN – Volunteers with St. Mary of the Harbor in Provincetown will be providing free lunches to community members on Saturdays through the end of February.

The program, which resumed earlier this month, began back in 1991 as a way to help local residents in the midst of the cold winter season. The coronavirus pandemic has prompted the church to provide these meals on a to-go basis only.

Meals will be offered on Saturdays at St. Mary of the Harbor between 12 and 1:30 p.m. Everybody is welcome to attend, and the church is seeking volunteers to assist.

For more information, visit St. Mary of the Harbor’s website by clicking here.

