PROVINCETOWN – The shoreline of the West End breakwater in Provincetown was recently cleaned up by volunteers.

Debris was removed from rocks and flats by volunteers working with the Center for Coastal Studies Beach Brigade. Aquaculture gear, fishing tools, bottles, face masks, and even a ping pong table made up part of the more than 1,000 pounds of trash collected.

Some items, like clam trays, were saved for future use. Other items that could not be salvaged were properly disposed.