PTV to Host #Ptown24 Winter Edition

PROVINCETOWN – The winter edition of #ptown24 will be held next week by Provincetown Community Television.

The collaborative community media project seeks to document 24 hours of life in Provincetown.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to take photos anywhere in the town between 6 a.m. Monday, February 24 and 6 a.m. Tuesday, February 25 and upload them to the #Ptown24 Facebook page or favorite social media platform.

“We love to get images from people who come to town or living here about what their day was like in Provincetown,” said Amy Davies, the executive director of Provincetown Community Television.

Davies thinks the #ptown24 event is important for the community.

“It gives a chance for people to sort of concentrate on sharing their day or their life in a different way with more intention than you normally do on social media,” Davies said.

The rules for the project are simple.

Images must be taken in Provincetown during the 24-hour period. They should also be tagged with the time, location and #ptown24.

“I think taking time to reflect about where you are, what is important to you, and what you would like the world to see about your community or about a neighboring community really makes the day special,” Davies said.

The main way to contribute or watch throughout the day is through the #Ptown24 Facebook page.

Davies said it is fun to see what people find interesting and what they want to share as part of the project.

“Some people upload dozens of images and some might just do one or two,” she said. “I think it prompts some people to take a picture in a day when they ordinarily wouldn’t, but they want to be part of this greater event.”

The late Tim McCarthy, a video historian, founded #ptown24 five years ago.

“He just had such a love for Provincetown and wanted to share his love of this special place with everyone,” Davies said. “We continue this project in honor of Tim, his spirit, his humanity and his love for the town.”

Davies said the event is a great excuse to take a vacation day in the middle of winter to enjoy galleries, shops and restaurants that are still open.

“If you need a day off why not take this one,” she said.

Further instructions about contributions are available on facebook.com/groups/ptown24.