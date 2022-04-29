Public Comment Open on Cape Cod’s Transportation Planning Documents

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Metropolitan Planning Organization recently released a transportation planning document that focuses on future needs of the region for public comment.

A draft of the Transportation Improvement Program for the next five federal fiscal years was recently made available for a three week period of public feedback.

According to the Cape Cod Commission, who coordinates with the MPO, the document serves as a prioritized listing of roadway, bridge, and transit projects proposed for implementation.

There will be chances to provide comments at three events: an in-person meeting on Friday, May 6 at 10:00am at the Hyannis Transportation Center, a virtual public meeting on Monday, May 9 at 6:00pm, and an in-person outreach table by the Provincetown Town Hall on Thursday, May 12, from 11:00am to 1:00pm.

The MPO also made the Unified Planning Work Program for fiscal year 2023 available for public comment.

Copies of both documents can be found here.

Click here to join virtual meetings of the Cape Cod Commission.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter