Public Health Programs See Surge in Students Amid Pandemic

November 17, 2020

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)-Public health programs have seen a surge in enrollment as the coronavirus has swept through the U.S., killing more than 247,000 people.

As state and local public health departments struggle with slashed budgets, surging demand and threats to workers’ safety, a new generation is entering the field, determined to help fight the coronavirus and other public health challenges.

The Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health says applications to master’s in public health programs increased 20% this year, to nearly 40,000.

By Michelle R. Smith and Kathy Young, Associated Press

