Public Input Sought For Barnstable Boat Ramp Plans

WEST BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable will be holding a meeting to get public input on the Scudder’s Lane Boat Ramp design.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, August 25 at 1:00pm in the James H. Crocker Jr. Hearing Room in Barnstable Town Hall.

The new concrete boat ramp will replace the old asphalt boat ramp at 210 Scudder’s Lane.

Further storm water structures in the parking area will be implemented for safety purposes.

The project was approved due to the deteriorating condition of the old ramp and the determination that temporary repairs would end up being more costly in the long run.

Town Councilors Kris Clark and Gordon Starr will be running the meeting to gather public opinion on the project.

Public input will be used to make sure that the design meets the needs of residents.

Any questions should be sent to Natural Resource Officer and Shellfish Constable Amy Croteau at amy.croteau@town.barnstable.ma.us.