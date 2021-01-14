You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Yarmouth Selectmen to Interview Town Administrator Finalists

Yarmouth Selectmen to Interview Town Administrator Finalists

January 14, 2021

YARMOUTH – Public interviews with the finalists for the Yarmouth Town Administrator position will be held on Saturday, January 16.

Oak Bluffs Town Administrator Robert Whritenour Jr., Interim Town Administrator in Harwich Joseph Powers, and Townsend Town Administrator James Kreidler will all be asked questions by other town officials as well as members of the public.

The interviews will be broadcast on Channel 18 as well as the town’s YouTube channel from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone interested in asking a question can email them to publiccomment@yarmouth.ma.us prior to the start of the interviews.

