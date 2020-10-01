You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Public Meeting on Camp Edwards Gun Range Set For October 8

Public Meeting on Camp Edwards Gun Range Set For October 8

October 1, 2020

FALMOUTH – A public meeting regarding a planned machine gun range at Camp Edwards on Joint Base Cape Cod will be held on October 8.

The Environmental Management Commission’s Community Advisory Council and Science Advisory Council will be conducting the meeting.

This comes after Falmouth Select Board members called for a meeting with Joint Base officials on the matter recently.

The following is an excerpt from a Cape Cod Conservation District press release regarding how to gain access to the meeting, which is being held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m:

The public may participate in the meeting on a laptop, tablet or smartphone by going to zoom.us, clicking “Join A Meeting” and entering the meeting ID: 879 8795 8775, Passcode: 871149, or by calling 312-626-6799 or 929-436-2866 and entering the meeting ID: 87987958775#.
 
More information is available by contacting Leonard Pinaud, EMC Environmental Officer at 339-202-9487.
