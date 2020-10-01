Public Meeting on Camp Edwards Gun Range Set For October 8

FALMOUTH – A public meeting regarding a planned machine gun range at Camp Edwards on Joint Base Cape Cod will be held on October 8.

The Environmental Management Commission’s Community Advisory Council and Science Advisory Council will be conducting the meeting.

This comes after Falmouth Select Board members called for a meeting with Joint Base officials on the matter recently.

The following is an excerpt from a Cape Cod Conservation District press release regarding how to gain access to the meeting, which is being held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m: