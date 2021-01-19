Push to Prioritize Vaccine Access for Minority Communities

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is being urged by a coalition of community activists and medical professionals to give the state’s Black and immigrant communities priority access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The letter signed by more than 250 people and delivered Monday said the state has not done enough to protect those communities.

The Republican governor has already pledged to set aside 20% of the state’s vaccine supply for cities and towns with high infection rates, and acknowledged the coronavirus’s impact on those communities.

The letter was provided by the Chelsea Collaborative, or La Colaborativa, a nonprofit that has been leading the humanitarian response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the city.