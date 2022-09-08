You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96 After 70 years on the Throne

Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96 After 70 years on the Throne

September 8, 2022

H.M. The Queen at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office in London, 18 December 2012.
Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. Creative Commons.

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died.

She was 96.

Elizabeth spent more than seven decades on the throne as the U.K. rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union.

She was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and she guided the institution of the monarchy through choppy waters.

She likely met more people than anyone in history, and her image, which adorned stamps, coins and bank notes, was among the most reproduced in the world.

But her inner life and opinions remained largely an enigma.

The impact of her loss will be huge, and unpredictable.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 