Race for Dennis Selectboard Seat Begins

DENNIS – A new candidate has announced his campaign for a spot on the Dennis Selectboard, challenging a board member seeking reelection.

Retired Massachusetts State Police lieutenant Jim Plath will be running against current Dennis Selectboard member Chris Lambton.

Plath retired last month after 41 years with the force and also serves as chair of the Dennis Finance Committee.

“I believe my extensive background in finance, public safety and community service in Dennis positions me to serve on the Dennis Selectboard,” Plath said.

In addition to his time as an officer, Plath has also served on the Executive Board of Boy Scouts of America Cape Cod Council and the Advisory Board for Criminal Justice at Cape Cod Community College.

Selectboard member Chris Lambton also recently announced his candidacy for a second term.

“I have worked hard to help keep the Town of Dennis fiscally responsible and I look forward to another term on the Selectboard to continue this work,” Lambton said.

Lambton has served as a liaison to several committees in Dennis over the last three years including the Affordable Housing Trust, the Fire Station Building Committee, and the Beach Committee.

Apart from operating his family landscaping business alongside his brother, Lambton works as a tv personality for a number of Discovery Plus programs.

He was also a contestant on the ABC show “The Bachelorette” in 2007, finishing as runner-up.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.