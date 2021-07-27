You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Rachael Rollins Nominated to be Massachusetts U.S. Attorney

July 27, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – Rachael Rollins, who has pushed for progressive criminal justice reforms as the first woman of color to serve as a district attorney in Massachusetts, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to become the state’s top federal prosecutor.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Rollins, who has led the Suffolk County district attorneys office since 2019, would become the first Black woman to serve as U.S. attorney for Massachusetts.

Rollins would be just the second woman to head the state’s federal prosecutors’ office. Carmen Ortiz became the first woman and first Hispanic to serve as U.S. attorney for Massachusetts in 2009.

